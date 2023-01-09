Dancing with the Stars Live

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $68.50 to $100.50. porttix.com

If you’d like to witness a dazzling evening of dance performances, then grab tickets to see the live production of Dancing with with the Stars. You’ll see several professional dancers from the 31st season of the Disney+ original series. The lineup features Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr. You’ll also be enthralled by special guest star dancer Gabby Windey.

Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge

5-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Jan. 20 & 21. Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton St., Rockport. opalcollection.com/samoset

The Samoset Resort in Rockport is the place to go over the next two weekends, as it’s time for the annual glacier ice bar and lounge event. This year’s theme is “Arctic Wild,” and more than 25,000 pounds of ice will be used to create frozen masterpieces, not to mention an actual bar and drink glasses. Chill out in the Iceberg Bar and Tundra Lounge, where you’ll sip on cocktails like the Snow Shoe, Glacier Cosmo or Glacier Ice Martini while beneath the stars. Warm up around a firepit, and enhance the adventure with a room reservation.

‘The Inner Circle’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

The Chocolate Church Arts Center kicks off its Kill the Chill winter event series with a weekend of performances by Resurgence Dance Company. Created by Alexa Demers and Ashley Steeves, “The Inner Circle” is based on the fantasy fiction of writer Sarah J. Maas. The contemporary ballet centers on the characters Rhysand (High Lord) and Feyre (Lady of the Night Court). The pair share a deep love, but there is also a war in their lands. See how it all unfolds at the center’s intimate annex space.

Maine Motorsports Xtreme International Ice Racing Championships

2 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $15 to $30, $13 for kids 2-12. crossarenaportland.com

Cross Insurance Arena in Portland is where all the high-speed action happens during the Maine Motorsports Xtreme International Ice Racing Championships. The professional racing tour features speedway bikes and quads that are modified to race on ice. More than 2,000 metal studs are added to the tires, and none of the bikes have brakes. You’ll be awestruck during the qualifying races, then will cheer your heart out during the main event featuring a half dozen riders holding on for dear life as they vie for victory.

