Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused the country’s police and intelligence officials of failing to halt Sunday’s insurrection by supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in the capital, saying they “neglected their duty.”

He also said in a tweet that the Bolsonaro supporters were receiving financial support, and vowed to investigate.

“We’re going to find out who financed it,” Lula tweeted Monday night.

It was not possible, he said, for the former leader’s supporters to have camped out for as long as they did in the capital without financial backers. In the run-up to Lula’s inauguration on Jan. 1, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters set up camps at military installations across the country – including the headquarters of the armed forces in the capital, which has since been cleared.

One senior Brazilian official told The Washington Post that authorities were tracing electronic transfers that funded the buses that carried Bolsonaro supporters, or bolsonaristas, to Brasília last week. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, declined to name suspects. But that official and another who spoke on the same terms said “some” of the financiers were involved in Brazilian agribusiness.

Authorities in Brazil made at least 1,500 arrests after rioters Sunday descended on Brasília, breaching and vandalizing the country’s National Congress, Supreme Federal Court and presidential office.

Brazil’s Senate will meet at 11 a.m. local time to debate a decree signed by Lula to authorize federal intervention to maintain public security in the Federal District, the region where Brasília is located, until Jan. 31. The decree is expected to pass, with many lawmakers allowed to vote remotely if they are not physically in Brasília. The lower house of Congress, the Chamber of Deputies, approved the same text on Monday.

In São Paulo and other cities, pro-democracy demonstrators flooded to protest Sunday’s insurrection, according to footage posted on social media. One video showed a large group waving flags and chanting “No amnesty!” on São Paulo’s Paulista Avenue, a main hub through the city.

According to the newspaper O Globo, thousands of protesters gathered in the city with pro-democracy banners. The demonstrators, dressed in red – the color of Lula’s Workers’ Party – called for Bolsonaro to be imprisoned. A video from a National Geographic journalist shows a crowd of demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro beneath a sea of umbrellas to shelter them from rain.

Bolsonaro remains in Florida. Some Democratic lawmakers called for the revocation of his U.S. visa.

Of the Bolsonaro supporters, Lula said: “They want a coup, and there won’t be a coup,” in a Monday meeting with regional leaders that included Bolsonaro’s political allies, according to Brazil’s O Globo newspaper. “They have to learn that democracy is the most complicated thing for us to do, because it requires us to support others. It requires living with people we don’t like, with whom we don’t get along. But it’s the only regime that allows everyone the chance to compete, and whoever wins has the right to govern.”

A 1964 military coup led to a 21-year dictatorship, the collapse of which Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has openly lamented. He also told supporters that a reelection loss could happen only through fraud and that, if it did, Brazil would “have worse problems” than the United States did during its Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

In Monday’s meeting, which included leaders of the National Congress and the Supreme Federal Court, the Bolsonaro allies defended democracy and pledged to prevent similar violence.

The 1,500 people who have been arrested will be held until after the investigation ends, Lula added, and the governors offered their assistance with security and the probe, the newspaper reported.

Lula invited the leaders to walk to the judicial building to view the damage, according to CNN Brasil. Rosa Weber, head of the Supreme Court, said the building was “practically destroyed,” CNN Brasil reported. She added that the judicial year would begin Feb. 1 as usual.

“Those vandalism acts should’ve never taken place,” Lula told reporters at the Plaza of the Three Powers, home to the three buildings that rioters breached, according to the Estadão newspaper. “To destroy the Congress and the Supreme Court as they were destroyed means we won’t give up until we discover who was responsible and who financed everything that happened in this country.”

The newspaper reported that Lula said he doesn’t know how long it will take to repair the damage.

The Washington Post’s Rebecca Branford, Ben Brasch and Diana Dúran contributed to this report.

