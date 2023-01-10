Grants are available from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Hospice Fund to support hospice programs in Cumberland and York counties.

Preference will be given to proposals that raise community awareness of hospice and bereavement services; increase the utilization and/or the quality of end-of-life services; and support hospice volunteers and the recruitment of volunteers, including outreach, training, and recognition.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 15. Organizations will be notified in May.

In 2023 the fund awarded $23,500 in grants to following nonprofits:

• Center for Grieving Children, Portland, to provide in-person peer-support groups for grieving children and expand online programming

• Harbour Singers, Saco, to provide bedside singing for those in homes and residential facilities

• Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, Bangor, for hospice volunteer recruitment, training, and retention efforts

• Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Biddeford, to educate staff and community members in Cumberland County about available hospice and bereavement services.

For more information or to submit a proposal, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 207-412-0838 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: