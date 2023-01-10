A national conservative group, known for filing civil rights complaints against schools across the country, is taking issue with a BIPOC Community Circle for Portland schools staff.

Parents Defending Education filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Civil Rights division against Portland Schools on Jan. 3, regarding an affinity group for all Black, Indigenous, Asian, Middle-Eastern, Latinx and mixed-race staff members at Portland Public Schools.

PDE wrote that the group’s description does not make participation “open to all,” and that its existence serves to “further underscore that not all staff members would be welcome,” and that such exclusion is based solely on an individual’s race.

The group’s complaint does not provide any specific examples of any individual who is being excluded. However, the complaint references an article linked to Portland Schools’ website, “Why People of Color Need Spaces without White People.” It also references an incident from 2015, when the Department of Education investigated a Chicago school district after parents filed a similar complaint regarding a Black Lives Matter assembly the school held for Black students.

The Department of Education found “sufficient evidence to support the allegation” that the school district didn’t comply with Title VI of the Equal Protection Clause, which requires “equal access to a recipient’s education programs, benefits, and services without regard to race, color, or national origin.”

“We ask that the Department promptly investigate the allegations in this complaint, act swiftly to remedy unlawful policies and practices, and order appropriate relief,” wrote PDE President Nicole Neily in the Jan. 3 filing.

This story will be updated.

