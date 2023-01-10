BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken’s sixth consecutive win.

Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves in the fifth of a seven-game trip, Seattle’s longest of the season.

Alex Tuch scored twice for the Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Jeff Skinner tallied two assists. Sabres goalie Eric Comrie stopped 18 shots in his first start since sustaining a lower-body injury on Nov. 16.

It was Buffalo’s second home loss in as many nights after winning 8 of 9.

PENGUINS 5, CANUCKS 4: Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as Pittsburgh roared back from an early deficit to blow past visiting Vancouver.

Malkin’s 28th career four-point game – the fourth-most among all active players – helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead. Malkin started the comeback with Pittsburgh’s first power-play goal in nearly two weeks and gave the Penguins the lead after executing a pretty give-and-go with Jason Zucker.

RED WINGS 7, JETS 5: Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat visiting Winnipeg to snap a three-game skid.

Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period – all assisted by Seider – to give Detroit a 3-0 lead. Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings.

Neal Pionk, Sam Gagner, Nate Schmidt, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, whose five-game winning streak ended.

LIGHTNING 6, BLUE JACKETS 3: Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and Tampa Bay won its eighth consecutive home game.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Steven Stamkos had two assists but remains two goals away from becoming the 47th NHL player to reach 500. The Lightning captain has one goal in his last 11 games.

DEVILS 5, HURRICANES 3: Dawson Mercer scored two goals to help visiting New Jersey overcome allowing two short-handed goals in a win over Carolina.

Mercer gave the Devils their first lead of the game at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It’s the first multigoal game of his 123-game NHL career.

The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four games.

RANGERS 4, WILD 3: Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and New York beat visiting Minnesota.

K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers moved to 4-0-2 since a 4-0 loss to Washington on Dec. 27.

Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello and Jon Merrill scored and Sam Steel had two assists for Minnesota, which is 9-3-2 in its last 14 games. Marc-Andre Fleury had a season-high 41 saves.

STARS 2, ISLANDERS 1: Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give visiting Dallas a win over New York.

