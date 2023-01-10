BOWDOINHAM – Kathryn Pauline (Leslie) Conley, 88, of Bowdoinham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 20, 2022.

She was born March 8, 1934, on Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada to Osgood and Effie (Doughty) Leslie. She married Edward Clinton Conley in 1952 and settled in South Portland.

Some of her fondest memories were going to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to stay with the Amish annually with her dear friend, Ann Cloutier. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

She is survived by her son, Scott Conley, daughter-in-law Rebecca (Boothby) Conley; and grandchildren Blake and Savannah Conley; brother, Roger Leslie and sister-in-law, Peggy of Fairhaven, New Brunswick Canada, sister, Muriel Estabrooks of Saint Stephen, New Brunswick Canada, sister, Ruth Lyons of Calais.

Kathryn was predeceased by both parents; her husband, Edward Conley; her brothers Maxwell, Stanley, and Willard Leslie, sisters Doris Cogswell, Betty Heywood, and Ida Leslie.

There will be a graveside service in May at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous