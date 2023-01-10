HARPSWELL – Philip W. Livernois Jr., 89, passed away peacefully in his home in Harpswell on Jan. 1, 2023. Phil was born on June 19, 1933 in Brunswick to the late Philip W Livernois Sr and Antoinette Dionne Livernois.

He grew up in Brunswick and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1951. Enlisting in the US Navy, he served for four years on the USS Ingraham. His 33 year career at Bath Iron Works started with an electrical apprenticeship program which culminated to a purchasing manager position. Phil enjoyed softball, bowling, camping, building a home for his family, was a sports enthusiast and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

﻿He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Masse and brother Daniel Livernois.

﻿He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia Williams and Vivienne Finneran; his previous wives, Shirley Bibber Bonadio and Diane Ross Pye; his daughters Kathleen Nation and Amy Livernois; three grandchildren Coleman Nation, Connor Nation and Chelsea Badeau; his two great grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

﻿A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the summer. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

﻿donations can be made

“In memory of Phil Livernois Jr” to:

Honor Flight Maine

PO Box 1770

Portland, ME 04104 or visit http://www.honorflightmaine.org

﻿