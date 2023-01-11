The Bowdoin International Music Festival has received a $200,000 endowment fund gift from The Bingham Charitable Trust for Maine student scholarships.

The award allows all accepted young Maine student musicians who play violin, viola or cello to attend the prestigious six-week summer institute with full-tuition scholarships.

From the time of his youth until the end of his life, Mr. Bingham enjoyed playing the violin. Although his father strongly discouraged Bingham’s early love of the instrument, Bingham persisted. Throughout Bingham’s life, his violin served not only to delight him and his friends but as solace in difficult times. Bingham’s gift now encourages young people to pursue their own love of music, regardless of financial circumstances.

To apply, visit bowdoinfestival.org/institute/. The festival has waived all application fees for Maine residents.

The mission of the Bowdoin International Music Festival, founded in 1964, is to prepare gifted young musicians from around the world for a life in music through study with world-class artists, and to present classical music in concerts throughout Midcoast Maine. For more information, visit bowdoinfestival.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: