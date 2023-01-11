Mike Hagerty, Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer coach since 1997, has been named the 2021-22 National Federation of High Schools National Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year. Hagerty was selected for coaching performance during the 2021-22 school year, lifetime win/loss record, community involvement, school involvement and coaching philosophy. Hagerty has won 333 games and led the Clippers to a dozen Class B state titles, including one this past fall, during his 26 seasons with the program.

“This really should be a program-wide award and not a singular award,” said Hagerty. “We have built a wonderful program for 3-year-olds through seniors in high school in Yarmouth and it has been a collective effort with Yarmouth Community Services, Yarmouth Colts, and our tremendous high school staff and administration, past and present, all playing important roles. I am proud to receive this award on behalf of us all.”

