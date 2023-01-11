ATLANTA — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won 4 of 5.

The Hawks, playing without Trae Young and Clint Capela, erased a 24-point deficit early in the third to make it 101-all on John Collins’ fast-break layup with 4:05 remaining. They took their first lead on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s baseline jumper coming out of a timeout. Lopez answered with a corner 3, and the Bucks went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way.

Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and De’Andre Hunter had 16 for the Hawks.

An illness left the Hawks without Young, averaging 27.3 points and 9.8 assists. Leading rebounder Capela was was sidelined with a strained right calf.

KNICKS 119, PACERS 113: Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help New York beat visiting Indiana.

RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Buddy Hield led Indiana with 31 points.

WIZARDS 100, BULLS 97: Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and Washington beat visiting Chicago.

Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench.

Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington.

Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97.

Kuzma finished with 21 points. Backup forward Anthony Gill scored a career-high 18 points, and Monte Morris added 17 for Washington.

LaVine had 38 points for Chicago. Bulls scoring leader DeMar DeRozan missed his first game of the season because of quadriceps strain.

PISTONS 135, TIMBERWOLVES 118: Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Detroit rallied to beat visiting Minnesota.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the short-handed Pistons.

Anthony Edwards scored 20 points for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

NOTES

HAWKS: The Hawks signed Atlanta native Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract, hoping he can provide a boost in the middle while Clint Capela deals with a calf injury.

Favors is a 12-year NBA veteran who spent one season at Georgia Tech before he was selected No. 3 overall by the Nets in the 2010 draft. The Hawks will become the fifth team the center has played for in a career spent mostly with the Utah Jazz.

CAVALIERS: More than a year after tearing a knee ligament and underdoing surgery, Ricky Rubio is expected to make his season debut Thursday night when Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 32-year-old Rubio had a major impact in the Cavs’ turnaround last season before tearing his left anterior cruciate – for the second time in his career – while driving to the basket at New Orleans on Dec. 28, 2021.

Rubio practiced Wednesday in Utah and, as long as he doesn’t have any discomfort, he’ll play against the Trail Blazers. The Cavs are currently listing him as questionable on the pregame injury report.

