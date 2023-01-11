PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny had a hat trick, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored to lead the surging Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie beat Carter Hart for two straight goals in the third for Washington that trimmed the lead to 4-3. Hart held on the rest of the way and finished with 26 saves.

Konecy buried an empty-netter in the final seconds for his third goal of the game – 24th overall – and sent hats flying over the ice. It was his second career hat trick.

After spending most of the season buried in the Eastern Conference standings, the Flyers have won 6 of 7 games. They picked up their first shutout win of the season Monday at Buffalo.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, PREDATORS 1: Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:15 left in regulation and Toronto beat visiting Nashville.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which was without injured star Auston Matthews. William Nylander added two assists and Matt Murray made 32 saves.

Advertisement

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros had 33 saves. The Predators snapped a season-high four-game winning streak.

Matthews, last season’s Hart Trophy winner, sat out with an issue Toronto Coach Sheldon Keefe said he’d been dealing with “for a while.” Matthews, who took part in the Maple Leafs’ optional morning skate and is listed as day-to-day, has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season.

NOTES

CANADIENS: The Montreal Canadiens said forward Brendan Gallagher will be out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Gallagher has missed Montreal’s last three games after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He has missed 16 of Montreal’s 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December.

Gallagher has four goals and five assists in 25 games this season. The Canadiens are last in the Atlantic Division.