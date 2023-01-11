YARMOUTH—An epic game, featuring 11 lead changes and nine ties, resulted in a long-awaited, much-needed victory for North Yarmouth Academy’s boys’ basketball team Wednesday evening at Curtis Gymnasium.

Hosting longtime nemesis Waynflete, six days after letting one slip away in a painful home loss to Richmond, the Panthers this time did just enough with the game on the line to end up on the right side of the scoreboard.

Box score North Yarmouth Academy 50 Waynflete 49 (OT) W- 11 7 10 16 5- 49

NYA- 11 14 4 15 6- 50 W- Kirby 5-6-18, Adey 3-6-12, Ribeiro 2-2-8, Hussein 2-0-4, Reese 1-0-3, Ford 1-0-2, Isherwood 1-0-2 NYA- Oney 9-0-23, Nice 5-1-11, Semuhoza 4-3-11, Roderick 1-3-5 3-pointers:

W (5) Kirby, Ribeiro 2, Reese

NYA (5) Oney 5 Turnovers:

W- 21

NYA- 19 Free throws

W: 14-24

NYA: 7-13

Barely.

And it took more than 32 minutes to get there.

The Flyers started hot as senior Matt Adey scored their first seven points, but the game was deadlocked, 11-11, after one quarter.

The Panthers, thanks in part to the sharpshooting of senior captain Nate Oney, went ahead by seven, 25-18, at halftime, but they knew closing it out wouldn’t be easy.

And sure enough, Waynflete started the second half on a 10-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from junior Sam Ribeiro, to take the lead, but late in the frame, a jumper from senior captain Cal Nice (remember his name) allowed NYA to cling to a 29-28 advantage heading for the fourth quarter.

There, the Flyers led most of the way and were up by four with under two minutes to go, but Oney’s final 3 of the night drew the Panthers within one and after Adey made one-of-two foul shots, sophomore Moses Semuhoza drew NYA even with 43 seconds left.

Semuhoza had a bid to win it at the horn, but it fell short and the game went to overtime.

Where the Panthers finally pulled it out.

NYA took the lead for good on a runner from senior captain Colin Roderick, but a jumper from senior Cole Isherwood drew Waynflete back within a point.

The Flyers then had a chance to win it at the horn, but junior Nico Kirby’s bid to play the hero was denied by a Nice block and the Panthers pulled out an instant classic, 50-49.

NYA improved to 4-5, dropped Waynflete to 5-4 and in the process, beat the Flyers for the first time in six years and for the first time in Yarmouth since 2008.

“It feels great,” said Panthers coach Jason Knight. “All wins are great wins, but this win is a little bit sweeter. It’s huge. The boys are happy tonight. Obviously, they’ve had our number. We’ve been close a few times including a couple weeks ago at their place, so the boys knew they could play with and beat this team. It was nice to do it on our home floor.”

A long time coming

Entering the game, Waynflete was sixth in the Class C South Heal Points standings, while NYA sat in the No. 12 spot. While powerhouses Dirigo, Old Orchard Beach and Richmond are leading the way, the Flyers and Panthers believe they can make postseason noise next month.

Waynflete opened the 2022-23 campaign with victories over visiting Sacopee Valley (63-42) and host Seacoast Christian (52-23), but then lost at home to Cape Elizabeth (50-42), Old Orchard Beach (61-49) and Fryeburg Academy (62-49). The Flyers got back on track by holding off visiting NYA (55-46), then edged host Sacopee Valley late (41-39) and handled visiting Seacoast Christian in their last outing Tuesday (59-25).

NYA started with a 60-56 victory at St. Dom’s, then lost at Poland (62-46), at Traip Academy (49-41), Monmouth Academy (53-37) and Waynflete (55-46). The Panthers had won two of three since, sandwiching a pair of victories over Seacoast Christian (67-18 at home and 46-29 away) around a 41-40 home loss to Richmond in a game NYA let slip away late.

But the Panthers learned from the setback.

“We learned to close out games,” Nice said. “Never take our foot off the gas.”

“That was a tough one,” Knight said. “The message was to continue to clean stuff up to win those types of games. I have to keep reminding myself and the team that our top six or seven or eight guys have only played about seven or eight games together.”

In the teams’ first meeting, Dec. 29, Kirby scored 16 points and Waynflete held off a late NYA surge.

Wednesday, the Flyers hoped for their 27th victory in the teams’ last 28 meetings, but instead, the Panthers beat Waynflete for the first time since Jan. 17, 2017 (41-37, in Portland) and for the first time in Yarmouth since Dec. 18, 2008 (40-35).

Adey gave Waynflete an early lead with an old-fashioned three-point play (layup, foul, free throw) and after Roderick made two foul shots for NYA, Adey hit a short jumper, but Nice banked home a shot, then Oney drained a 3 for the Panthers’ first lead, 7-5.

Back came the Flyers, as Adey made two free throws and Kirby did the same.

After Oney made a layup after a steal, Adey set up senior Safwan Hussein for a layup, but a layup from Nice pulled the Panthers even, 11-11, after eight minutes.

NYA then forced seven Waynflete turnovers in the second quarter and built a slim lead.

After Kirby drove and finished with a nice scoop shot to start the frame, Oney countered with a 3.

Kirby then knocked down a 3 to make it 16-14 Flyers, but that would be their last advantage of the half.

A Semuhoza three-point play (leaner, foul, free throw) put the Panthers ahead and Oney made a layup after a steal, Semuhoza banked home a floater and Nice added a free throw to make it 22-16.

A Kirby runner with just under a minute to go ended an 8-0 NYA run, but Oney countered with another 3-ball and the Panthers took a 25-18 lead to the break.

The Flyers then carried play in the third period, as Adey knocked down a jumper from the corner, Isherwood grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Kirby for a 3, then with 3:56 on the clock, Adey’s two free throws tied the score.

After a timeout, Nice made a layup to snap a 5 minute, 2 second drought, but after Kirby kept play alive with an offensive rebound, he fed Ribeiro for a 3 and a 28-27 Waynflete lead.

NYA went back on top on Nice’s jumper and it was 29-28 heading for what everyone thought would be the final stanza.

Twenty-five seconds in, Kirby set up Ribeiro for another 3 and the lead, but Oney spun and banked home a shot, then, after a steal from senior Wyatt Thomas, Oney made a short jumper for what proved to be the Panthers’ final lead of regulation, 33-31.

With 5:32 to play, Kirby set up junior Ishan Reese for a 3-ball and the lead and Hussein followed with a finger roll that banked home to make it 36-33 Flyers.

NYA countered on another 3 from Oney.

“I was just feeling it,” said Oney. “Guys got me open and I was able to knock it down. Once they closed in on me, I focused on other guys.”

After Kirby put Waynflete back on top with a putback, the Panthers got a fortuitous bounce, as the ball came right to Semuhoza in the lane, who laid it in to tie the score, 38-38, with 3:51 remaining.

After Ribeiro and Roderick traded free throws, Adey found senior Connor Ford for a layup and the Flyers were on top again, 41-39, with 3:02 left.

With 2:10 to play, Kirby sank two free throws to make it a two-possession game, but Oney countered with a long 3 to give NYA life.

Semuhoza then stole the ball and Oney had a look at a 3 for the lead, but his shot was off and Ford got the rebound.

Isherwood then went to the line and he missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Adey got the rebound and was fouled. Adey made the first free throw, but missed the second to make it 44-42 with 58.2 seconds to go.

Semuhoza then tied it up 15 seconds later with a leaner off the glass.

With 21.5 seconds remaining, Ribeiro was fouled, but he missed both attempts and after Oney got the rebound, NYA had an opportunity to win it.

Out of a timeout, Semuhoza inbounded the ball to Nice, who got it back to Semuhoza. Semuhoza then passed to senior Jack Byrne, who gave the ball to Roderick, who got it back to Semuhoza as time wound down, but Semuhoza’s shot was short and it was on to overtime.

And there wouldn’t be much separation in the four-minute extra session either.

Off the opening tip, Oney appeared poised to break in for a layup, but Adey blocked the shot. The Panthers kept possession and went on top, as Byrne inbounded the ball to Nice for a layup.

At the other end, Ribeiro made one of two free throws to pull Waynflete within one.

After Oney and Adey traded missed 3-pointers, Kirby stole the ball and was fouled with 2:30 left. He hit both foul shots and the Flyers were ahead for what proved to be the final time, 47-46.

At the other end, 26 seconds later, Roderick made a runner in the lane while being fouled and while he missed the and-one free throw, the Panthers were finally ahead to stay.

Nice got the offensive rebound off Roderick’s miss and NYA tried to milk the clock, but a charging call on Semuhoza gave the ball back to Waynflete with 55 seconds on the clock.

Adey then looked to put the Flyers ahead, but he missed and Semuhoza got the rebound.

After a Panthers’ timeout, Semuhoza was fouled with 24.9 seconds showing and his front end of a one-and-one appeared off target, but instead, the ball bounced the rim, hit the backboard and dropped in. Semuhoza’s second attempt was nothing but net and NYA had a tenuous three-point lead.

Waynflete quickly answered, as Isherwood knocked down a baseline jumper with 14.6 seconds to play.

The Panthers got the ball in to Semuhoza, who was fouled and with 8.9 seconds left, Semuhoza this time missed the front end of his one-and-one and Adey got the rebound, allowing the Flyers to call timeout and try to draw up a play to win it.

And they almost did.

With 5.9 seconds remaining, Waynflete had to go the length of the court and Ribeiro inbounded the swift and athletic Kirby, who weaved through the NYA defense and as time wound down, soared to the basket.

But there to meet him was Nice and Nice calmly swatted the shot out of bounds as the horn sounded and at 8:07 p.m., finally, the Panthers were able to exult after holding off the Flyers, 50-49.

“We knew (Nico would) have the ball,” said Nice. “I saw him weaving through and I just went up and got that ball. It means a lot. We hadn’t beaten these guys in six years. We had a lot of motivation going in. We really wanted it. It was fun and stressful. There were a few times that I got a little into it, but it was a fun game overall. We all love the competition.”

“It was a great play by Cal,” Oney said. “He knew what the plan was. It’s a big win for us. It’s extremely important for our season. It lets us know what we need to do moving forward.”

“We knew Nico would take the shot and that was a huge read by Cal,” said Knight. “That was a huge play. You want that out of our your senior leaders.”

“(Nico’s) option was to take it or to look for Connor Ford in the corner,” said longtime Waynflete coach Rich Henry. “I think he saw a bit of an opening and went. He’s inconsolable, but he has no reason to feel that way. He takes it hard, but that’s why we love him.”

Oney excelled with a game-high 23 points. He also had five steals.

“That was a great game out of Nate,” said Knight. “He’s voted captain by his teammates for a reason. He’s shot really well of late and makes good decisions with the ball. He knows when to get to the rim and when to play aggressive D. He’s playing smart basketball and obviously hitting big shots.”

Nice came up huge from start to finish, scoring 11 points, grabbing seven rebounds, blocking three shots and coming up with a pair of steals.

Semuhoza added 11 points and seven rebounds and Roderick had five points and five rebounds. Thomas had four steals and three assists.

NYA had a slim 30-29 advantage on the glass, overcame 19 turnovers and hit 7-of-13 foul shots.

“I thought this was our most composed game so far,” Knight said. “We got up, they made a run, then we stuck together and we finished. We’ve struggled with finishing. I told the boys they know how to do it now. We’re still jelling. Richmond was a tough one, so to turn around and finish this one off is a good momentum builder. This cements the practice work we’ve been doing. It reinforces the message we’re a good team and we have some skill.”

For Waynflete, Kirby had 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Adey added a dozen points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Ribeiro finished with eight points and three steals, Hussein had four points and Ford and Isherwood two apiece.

The Flyers committed an uncharacteristic 21 turnovers and hit just 14-of-24 free throws.

“The kids are pretty sad and I understand it, but I thought they put forth a great effort,” Henry said. “I’m very proud of them for battling back. There are some things I wish we could have done better, but I can’t fault our effort. (NYA) wanted it. They worked hard and they earned it. We talked at halftime about not being so passive and moving the ball with the pass and not the dribble. We did that better in the second half.”

Second half

The second half of the regular season is up next and both teams have work to do.

Waynflete (now eighth in Class C South) hopes to bounce back Saturday at Old Orchard Beach. The Flyers will have to take the floor without Henry on the bench, as he’ll be recovering from surgery Friday for a torn Achilles’ tendon. Waynflete then hosts Lake Region Monday.

“This is a great group of guys to be with, but we need to be more consistent,” Henry said. “We’ll play really, really well, then not so well. We’re trying to get to the right peak (in February).

“We need to put in two good days of practice and be ready for Saturday. I’m going to be rehabbing, so it’s up to these guys to dial in and work with the assistant coaches.”

NYA (10th in the region) looks to build on its momentum Friday when St. Dom’s pays a visit. The Panthers are at Winthrop Tuesday.

“We know how to play together now,” Oney said. “We’ve built team chemistry. We’ll keep building on it going forward.”

“We’re a really tight-knit group,” Nice said. “We’ve played together for years. This is the first year we’re all getting solid minutes. There’s a lot of seniors on the roster. We want to make a deep run.”

“We’ll enjoy this tonight, but we’re right back at it tomorrow,” Knight added. “We can’t be too high or too low. We have to be steady. We have a big game Friday.”

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

