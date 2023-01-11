GRAY – Carlene “Tina” Elizabeth Durgin, born May 19, 1945, passed away after a long illness on Jan 9, 2023.

Tina was the daughter of Carl Wing and Elizabeth (Zibbie) Frank and grew up in Pownal. She went to Pennell Institute where she met her future husband Dennis Durgin. Dennis and Tina were married for 56 years.

She worked at Cole Farms in her early years as well as at Hansen’s Farm. After marrying Dennis she was a stay at home mom while doing the books for his many businesses (Durgin Lumber, a trucking dispatch, and logging). After her kids were grown she drove a school bus in Gray for many years.

Tina had many talents, her greatest was cooking. She at some point in her life has fed almost every person in Gray. If you were at her house you got fed! If you were sick or could not come to her she brought the food to you. Dennis and Tina’s house was an open door to anyone and all.

While married Dennis and Tina loved to travel and spent their winters in Florida. They took numerous cruises around the Caribbean. Tina loved to be home as well, she loved to entertain company. She always had an invite to anyone and would say “Come over we will have a cocktail”. She loved to play cards and gamble (Oxford Casino will miss her). Many dinners were delayed due to a heated game of in-between. She loved to razz people (which included many swear words) and would say “It’s just card talk”.

In addition to her parents she is preceded by her husband Dennis Durgin and her brother Tommy Wing.

Surviving relatives are son Glenwood Durgin of Gray, daughter Denise Pride and husband John of Bowdoin, daughter Dianna Ridlon and husband Ralph of Gray, daughter Betsy Durgin of Gray, granddaughter Chelsey Laplante and fiance’ Ryan Lovino of Gray, grandson Gunner Durgin of Portland, granddaughter Emilly Durgin of Portland; great-granddaughter Avery Laplante of Gray; brother Floyd Wing and wife Marianne of Gray, sister Karen Stone of Gray, sister Gloria Nichols of Olympia, Wash.; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews

Visiting hours will be held at Wilson’s Funeral home in Gray on Sunday Jan. 15, from 12 to 3 p.m.

A service will be held later this summer.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Vail for his kindness and friendship he has shown to Tina over the past three years.