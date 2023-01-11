BIDDEFORD – Charles V. Hall, 88, of Biddeford, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Charles was born Oct. 29,1934, in Jamestown, N.Y., to Frank Hall and Bertha Baker.

Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Dorothy L. (Danis) Hall.

Charles is survived by his three children, Susan E. Shumway of Gray, Michelle L. Hall of Biddeford, Charles M. Hall of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, James Bostaph; and many nieces and nephews.

To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.