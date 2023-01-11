FAIRFAX, Va. – Kathleen Mary (Quinn) Hurley, 76, of Fairfax Va., passed peacefully in her sleep at home on Jan. 1, 2023.

Born May 16, 1946 in Portland to Ralph Quinn and Mary Costello Quinn, she graduated from Deering High School in 1964, and the University of Maine at Orono School of Nursing in 1968. Following training with the United States Army, Kathy served as a registered nurse until 1969, exiting service as a first lieutenant. This was the beginning of a long, rewarding career serving the needs of others.

From 1970 to 2005, Kathy continued her work as a registered nurse in the public sector. She worked at both the National Cancer Institute and the Center for AIDS Research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md. Kathy loved nursing. She loved medicine and science and enjoyed using her knowledge to conduct critical medical research. But most of all, Kathy loved her patients.

Kathy enjoyed reading, especially murder mysteries, and was a frequent visitor to the local public library. She and her husband Carl were active members of American Legion Post #177 in Fairfax, Va., enjoying food and camaraderie with the wonderful staff and fellow members. A special thank you to Kathy’s neighbors on Parson Lane for the years of friendship and shared dinners.

Natives of the great state of Maine, Kathy and Carl vacationed there every year, visiting family and friends in the Portland area and enjoying the family camp at Sebago. For many years, Kathy (a lifelong Red Sox fan) and Carl (a similarly loyal Orioles fan) held Sunday tickets at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. Their love of baseball – and love of each other – was stronger than any rivalry between their teams.

The center of Kathy’s life was her family and friends. She celebrated holidays, birthdays, sacraments, graduations, and other special events with her loving family.

Loved by family and friends, Kathy will be remembered by her husband of 46 years, Carl; her sons Sean (Crystal) and Brendan (Alyson); sister, Kelly (Hank) Quinn Margolis, brothers Kevin (Lorraine) Quinn and Phil (Cindy) Quinn; cherished grandchildren Alyssa, Katelyn, Rowan, Ruiari, and Fiona; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and extended family.

The funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 will be available remotely via Zoom; find details at http://www.devolfuneralhome.com. Services will be held at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in Chantilly, Va. for visitation at 9:30 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m., and reception at the parish hall at 11 a.m. Burial at Quantico National Cemetery will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Kathy’s father Ralph, the family requests contributions be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (PanCan.org), and in Kathy’s memory, please enjoy a baseball game or favorite book, and think of her.