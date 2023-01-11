KENNEBUNK – On Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, Rhoda Frederick, 88, passed away gracefully in her sleep with family by her side.

Born Nov. 16, 1934, to Norman and Jessica Wood in Belfast, Maine, Rhoda graduated from Crosby High and University of Maine at Orono. She received a Bachelors Degree in Home Economics and Education at Orono, and met her future hubby, Eugene Frederick, at the TKE fraternity dances. In 1956, Rhoda married Gene, and they began their married life in Beverly, Mass, where she worked demonstrating home appliances and driving the kindergarten “bus”. They were quickly blessed with three rambunctious and wise children there.

At the Dane Street church, she was very active in the church community, making lifelong friends in choir, Couples Club, camping and hiking. In 1972, they moved to Kennebunk where Rhoda began a long career teaching at Wells Elementary School. She was especially known for her creativity in reaching even the most challenging student. During this time and throughout her retirement, she sang her heart out in church choirs, the Sweet Adelines group “Yankee Bells”,Seaglass chorus and Zephyr Sound. She was an active member of Christ Church in Kennebunk. In 1988, she was part of a group who were fundamental in preserving the Laudholm Farm area in Wells, from development. Rhoda helped pilot the Wells Reserve’s DEPTHS program, introducing area students to the science and wonder of the estuary and its wildlife. Retiring in 96 gave her more time to devote to the outdoor activities she loved. She will always be remembered as a lover and steward of the land. After Gene passed away in 2004, Rhoda continued to spend many active winters in Florida with valued friends. Years later, she was delighted to find that special friend, Wayne White, who genuinely touched her heart and became her devoted companion.

We will always remember her musical stylings and humming throughout the house in our childhood. Her love for the outdoors, (whether Penobscot Bay, Ipswich River and the Beverly coast, Baxter State Park and Katahdin to name a few) and generosity with time and effort to numerous causes have inspired us all to follow her example.

Rhoda is predeceased by husband Gene, sister Becca Bradford both of whom left us too soon.﻿

Rhoda is survived by her companion Wayne White, children Bill (Linda) Frederick, Sandy Tillman, and Susan (Lars) Larsen. Her grandchildren, George and Brian Tillman, Caleb Frederick and Elliot Bidwell and great grandson Phoenix, and any extended family members and special friends that have meant so much to her over the years.

She is the best Mom and Grandmom you could ever have.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 1-3 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, where a Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Southern Maine Hospice, especially Gerry, Tom, Lindsay, Stacia and Wendy.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Rhoda’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

Gifts in Rhoda’s honor may be directed to Wells Reserve at Laudholm,

342 Laudholm Farm Rd,

Wells ME 04090.