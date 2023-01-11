KENNEBUNK – Richard “Dick” Heikkinen, 79, resident of Kennebunk, adoring husband, loving father of four, grandfather of 11, and well-known educator, athletic director, and wrestling referee official, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.Visiting hours will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, MAINE, 04043 on Thursday, January 12, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 13, at St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church at 186 Bradley St., Saco, Maine, at 10 a.m., followed immediately by interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk. To read his full obituary or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dick’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

