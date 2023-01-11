Maine’s new sports wagering law took an essential step forward Wednesday, but it will be months – perhaps a year – before anyone makes a bet.

The state’s Gambling Control Unit released rules regulating sports betting, providing a framework for how the business will operate in Maine. The 56-page document, posted to the unit’s website, includes instructions for providers to obtain licenses, house rules for in-person betting locations and procedures for gamblers to register complaints.

The release of the rules sets in motion the deliberation phase required before the state can go live. Gambling Control Unit Executive Director Milt Champion said the rules will be discussed during a public hearing on Jan. 31, after which the public can make written comments that will be delivered to Champion’s office on March 3. Once the rules are finalized, they will be brought to the attorney general for approval within 120 days, at which point the state would go live.

Champion, who in August projected a live launch for sports wagering in Maine between April and January 2024, stuck with that timeline Wednesday.

While a maximum of 10 locations will manage Maine’s in-person sports betting, the state’s four recognized tribes – the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot – will run the more lucrative mobile betting market. Champion said there’s no update on which providers have been in discussion with the tribes about coming to Maine.

Sports betting is currently legal in 36 states and Washington D.C. Gov. Janet Mills signed the Maine legislation to allow sports betting on May 2, 2022, and the law went into effect on Aug. 1.

This story will be updated.

