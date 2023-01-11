Kyree Brown finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists as the University of New Hampshire beat UMaine 71-58 Wednesday night in an America East men’s basketball game at Bangor.

The Wildcats (7-8, 3-1 AE) hit four 3-pointers – three by Brown – in the final 2:57 of the first half to take a 38-30 halftime lead.

UNH then had a 7-2 early in the second half to pull away from the Black Bears (6-10, 0-3), who have lost six straight.

Nick Johnson had 11 points and 11 rebounds for UNH. Jaxson Baker added 15 points.

Gedi Juozapaitis led Maine with 19 points. Kellen Tynes added 13 and five rebounds.

NORWICH 80, ST. JOSEPH’S 72: Kohlby Murray had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cadets (9-5, 3-3 GNAC) over the Monks (7-6, 3-2) in Northfield, Vermont.

Devin Lewis and Owen Liss added 13 points apiece for Norwich. Joe Joe DuBrul turned in 12 and seven rebounds.

Griffin Foley had a game-high 22 points for St. Joseph’s. Nicholas Curtis and John Paul Frazier each had 12.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 71, NORWICH 53: Hannah Talon and Jayne Howe each had 15 points as the Monks (10-3, 5-0 GNAC) topped the Cadets (6-7, 2-4) in Northfield, Vermont.

Howe was 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 7 from long range, and Talon made 15 of 16 free throws. Elisabeth Stapelfeld added 12 points and Angelica Hurley finished with eight points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Monks, who built a 23-12 in the first quarter.

Haley Brewster had 14 points for the Cadets.

