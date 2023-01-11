Trailing by a goal against rival Cape Elizabeth at halftime of the 2021 Class B South boys’ soccer final, Yarmouth team didn’t need a rousing, fiery speech. The Clippers just needed a reminder of how good they were, how well they’d played all season to get to that point.

Coach Mike Hagerty laid those facts out to his team calmly.

“We hadn’t been down, really all season,” said Steve Fulton, the Clippers’ captain that season. “(Hagerty) said there’s still 40 minutes left. There’s no need to panic. He really just said, ‘It’s on you guys.’ We won, 2-1. His encouragement and faith in us was the kick-start we needed.”

Hagerty was named the 2021-22 National Federation of High Schools National Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year for his work in leading the Clippers to the 2021 state championship – one of many in a long line of Gold Balls won by Yarmouth under Hagerty’s direction. Among the factors cited in Hagerty’s selection were his lifetime won/loss record, community involvement, school involvement, and coaching philosophy.

Hagerty deflected credit for his team’s continued success to the town of Yarmouth and its strong soccer culture, which begins with a youth program that routinely attracts hundreds of players.

“The reason we’ve been able to sustain success over the years is because our town treats the soccer program like one big soccer program, not just a high school program,” Hagerty said. “I landed in a town where the soccer program was ready to take off.”

Yarmouth went 14-2-2 last fall, defeating John Bapst 3-2 in the Class B state championship game to win its third straight state title and seventh in eight seasons.

In 26 years as the Clippers’ head coach, Hagerty has 333 wins and has led the team to 12 state championships.

“First and foremost, he’s an awesome person,” said Stevie Walsh, who captained Yarmouth this past season. “Every kid who ever played for him loved it because he treats everyone with respect.”

Now a student at Providence College, Fulton said Hagerty works to help his students succeed in life, along with on the pitch, citing Hagerty’s help with college applications. Hagerty said he’s proud that Yarmouth emphasizes soccer, noting that all athletics are an important aspect of the educational experience.

“If we just focus on doing our best, the winning will take care of itself,” Hagerty said.

