The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland recently announced the return of school visits from Bishop Robert Deeley. For reasons of safety and diocesan policy, the longstanding tradition of Bishop Deeley visiting Catholic schools across Maine was paused from the spring of 2020 until the winter of 2022.

“I really do enjoy my school visits,” Deeley said. “When I visit the classrooms, it is always inspiring, interesting and often challenging when I field their questions, and their creativity is amazing to observe. Seeing the many ways in which they are learning that each of us is called to be holy in life is beautiful.”

Deeley will visit St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick for 11 a.m. Mass on Jan. 29 at St. John the Baptist Church to launch Maine Catholic Schools Week; from 9 a.m. to noon on March 8, he will be at the school to visit with students and staff.

The bishop’s return to the schools began in November with a visit to St. Michael School in Augusta and the celebration of Grandparents Day Mass at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn. In December, Deeley also presided at Advent Mass at Cheverus High School in Portland. On Jan. 11, he visited students at Holy Cross School in South Portland.

Other visits on Deeley’s schedule are: Jan. 13 at St. Thomas School in Sanford, Jan. 30 at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor, on Feb. 1 at Saint Dominic Academy in Lewiston, Feb. 15 at St. James School in Biddeford, March 1 at St. Brigid School in Portland, March 15 at St. Dominic Academy in Auburn and March 22 at Mount Merici Academy in Waterville (all visits are from 9 a.m. to noon).

