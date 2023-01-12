Free throw contest is back

Every year for nearly 15 years, excepting a two-year hiatus for COVID, the Gorham Knights of Columbus Council 10221 has hosted a basketball free throw contest. This year, the event is on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3:30-5 p.m. at Shaw Gym, 75 South St.

“The wonderful thing about basketball is that it’s so accessible,” Mike Chabot, the local organizer of the event who also serves as state district warden, said in a press release. “Kids don’t need expensive equipment or gear to play – only a basketball and a basketball net that’s available at several public facilities. Shooting hoops has been a rite of passage for kids for generations.”

The Knights offer this event as a way for kids to show off their skills, gain confidence and get recognition for participating in a healthy pastime.

There are six groups for each age from 9 to 14, one for boys and one for girls. Each participant is given 15 chances at successfully completing free throws. One winner and a runner-up are selected from each age group.

The winners get the opportunity to participate in the state championship March 11 at the Old Town High School gym.

Advertisement

Sign-ups in Gorham will take place on the day of the event and participation is free. Participants need to bring proof of birthdate (birth certificate or equivalent) to sign up. For more information on the competition, call Chabot at 400-1814.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 17 , 1973, that Mrs. Harold Hamilton of Hillview Road would be hostess when the Woman’s Club met. Mrs. George Ayers would speak on Shaker history.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on Jan. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $31,380,309,986,690.02.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: