NEW HIRES

Jason Bolton has been named associate dean at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. He will provide leadership for strategic initiatives within the organization, which conducts community-based, research-driven programs throughout Maine to grow its food-based economy. Previously, Bolton served as UMaine Extension professor and the state food safety specialist. In that role, he worked with food and beverage companies in Maine and internationally to create food safety plans and develop thermal processes to prevent foodborne illness. Bolton will continue as the area coordinator of innovation engineering in the Maine Business School.

The Greater Portland Board of Realtors has hired Aubrey Humpage as director of marketing and member benefits. Humpage earned a degree from the University of Maine in communications and marketing and has also been employed as a sales consultant in southern Maine. In her role, she will serve GPBR’s over 1,900 members in 15 communities across the region.

Pat Barendt has joined Portland-based Simons Architects as an architect. Barendt brings over a decade of professional experience to the role, serving as a project architect on buildings including schools, laboratories, performance halls and offices. He attended Drexel University in Philadelphia, where he worked for several prominent architecture firms.

Skowhegan Savings Bank has named Linda Morton-Hebert as the community branch manager of its Portland Business Center. Morton-Hebert comes to the bank with several years of mortgage lending experience, having recently worked with Society Mortgage. She attended the University of Maine, where she studied science and biology, and is currently working on her degree in accounting at the University of Southern Maine.

Jon Breed is the new director of corporate communications at Central Maine Power Co. and is based at the Augusta office of the electric utility. He succeeds Catharine Hartnett, who has left CMP for another position.

PROMOTIONS

Allen Insurance and Financial has promoted three senior executives to the leadership team of the Camden-based firm.

Dan Bookham has been named senior vice president for business development. He joined the company in 2012 as a commercial lines producer and was appointed vice president for business development in 2016.

Peter Williams has been named senior vice president for commercial lines. He has worked for the firm since 1990 and previously served as a company vice president and commercial lines producer.

Susan Howland has been named senior vice president for human relations and operations, and also has joined the company’s board of directors. Howland came to Allen Insurance and Financial last September.

Maine Water Co. has promoted Mike Cummons to vice president. For nearly four years, he had served as director of service delivery, after beginning his career with the company in 2010 as a field service representative in the Camden/Rockland Division. In his expanded leadership role, Cummons has responsibility for day-to-day operations at Maine Water and leads a team of 80 employees.

RECOGNITIONS

Shawn Moody, founder of Moody’s Collision Centers, recently received two awards for his efforts to build Maine’s economy and workforce. Moody earned the 2022 Freedom and Opportunity Award from the Maine Policy Institute and the 2022 Excellence Award in Workforce Partnership from the MEMIC Group, a workers’ compensation insurance firm based in Portland. Moody’s public service includes tenures on the boards of the University of Maine System and the Maine Community College System, and he was a candidate for governor in 2018.

Cianbro Corp., a construction company headquartered in Pittsfield, recently won three awards for the company’s building of a 5,300-ton dry-dock entrance structure at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery. The project was named New England’s Best Airport/Transit Project by an industry publication, the Engineering News-Record, and was a finalist for ENR’s Project of the Year. Additionally, the project earned an Eagle Award from the Massachusetts Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors and an Excellence in Construction Award from Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut.

