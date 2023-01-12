Well, apparently the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has taken a page from Donald Trump’s playbook.

The right-wing Bolsonaro, after losing an election to left-wing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, claimed the election was stolen from him. A few thousand of Bolsonaro’s Brazilian loyalists took to the streets, rioting and storming congressional buildings in the city of Brasilia, eerily looking like our own Jan. 6 insurrection.

However, the difference between them and us is that Brazilian police and military security forces immediately began rounding up hundreds of insurrectionists who were damaging government property, and putting them behind bars. They have already taken back occupied government buildings. To this point, over 400 arrests have been made. Many were imprisoned immediately.

By comparison, here in the good ol’ USA, the most powerful nation on Earth, we take our insurrectionists and elect them to speaker of the House, or allow them to remain in congressional office. Here in the USA, we allow the party and president responsible for orchestrating this shameful insurrection to remain in power, or enjoy a few games of golf.

Who could ever have thought that we would envy another country’s methods of dealing with insurrection?

Doug Davis

Windham

