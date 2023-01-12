On Jan. 6, the second anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, President Biden honored and presented the Presidential Citizens’ Medal to 14 heroes who physically defended the Capitol and also to those who protected the voting process.
It was a very moving and well deserved ceremony. However, in my opinion, one more person should have been honored. That person is former Vice President Mike Pence.
He stood his ground and protected the constitutional process of certifying states’ Electoral College votes. He endured a great deal of pressure and harassment from Donald Trump before the insurrection and then heard Trump supporters calling to “hang Mike Pence” during the insurrection. When urged to leave the Capitol, he refused in order to be there to do his constitutional duty of certifying rightful Electoral College votes.
I think it would have been admirable of Biden to honor Pence, along with the other 14 who were celebrated for saving democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nina McKee
Scarborough
