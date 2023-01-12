As we enter the new year, Americans watch the ugly side of choice as Republicans barely control Congress. The chaos that will rain from the speaker selection fallout will get us all drenched in hate for the next two years.
It is easy to predict a Republican-controlled future. More dysfunction within the party at all levels. Why is this happening, you ask? It is simple: It is hubris. Much like the carnage of Jan. 6, the Republican platform of today is designed to tear down. Hate is not a strategy; it is a reflex from an uncontrollable urge to believe that you are superior. No need for consensus or collaboration if you believe your opponents are evil.
The cost of Kevin McCarthy’s concessions to the radical right wing of his party will be more vengeance against Joe Biden or any Democrat who stands in their way. Reasonable people will ask why the group has wounds that won’t heal. In the family politic, this is a prescription for more violence.
Finding common ground is impossible when you hold a vendetta against members of your own party, let alone the opposing one. I pray they prove me wrong, as America needs them to stop the hate and start governing.
Tracy Floyd
Cape Elizabeth
