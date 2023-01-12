Dr. Nirav Shah, who led the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention through the COVID-19 pandemic, is leaving Maine to take a high-level federal post, Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday.

Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.

Shah was hired as the Maine CDC director in 2019 and soon became a familiar face through regular COVID briefings urging Maine people to help contain the virus.

“Since his arrival in Maine before the pandemic, and every day throughout it, Dr. Shah has been a trusted advisor to me and an extraordinary leader of the Maine CDC. But even more than that, he was a trusted advisor and a leader to the people of Maine during one of the greatest public health crises of our time,” Mills said in a statement.

Shah, in a statement, said “in my new role, I will be honored to serve not just Maine, but the entire nation and carry forward the good work that we have done here. As I prepare for this next step, I thank the people of Maine for taking care of me, as I’ve always asked them to take care of each other.”

