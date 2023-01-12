PETERBOROUGH, N.H. – Frances A. (Kotarski) Martin, 77, of Peterborough, N.H., formerly of Lyman, Maine, passed away with her family by her side on Jan. 6, 2023. She was born in Westfield, Mass. to the late Frank and Helen (Gryszkiewicz) Kotarski.

Fran was a registered nurse for over 30 years and was licensed in Massachusetts and Maine. She was a member of the New Hampshire Audubon Society and passionate bird enthusiast, loved hiking around the Monadnock area and loved the ocean and beaches. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed knitting, playing bridge with her friends, and doing puzzles. Fran’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren; she loved attending their musical performances, plays and sporting events.

Fran was an active community member for many years. Whether she was serving on the school board, or assisting to form a town library, Fran liked to help.

Sadly, Fran was predeceased by her beloved husband of 36 years, Francis J. “Joe” Martin, Jr. in 2004. She is survived by her loving children, Timothy Martin and his wife Elizabeth of Cranston, R.I., Maureen Burgess and her husband Clint of Peterborough, N.H. and Kevin Martin and his wife Lori of Milton, Mass.; her brother, Joseph Kotarski and his wife Elaine of Statesville, N.C., her sister Helen (Helc) Pais and her husband Rich of Westfield, sister-in-law Judith Willard and her husband Glenn of Westfield; and her five cherished grandchildren, Timothy, Taylor, Brian, Griffin and Mairin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. from the Firtion Adams Funeral Service, 76 Broad St. Westfield followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Bartlett St. Westfield, Mass. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Southampton Rd. Westfield following the Mass. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. http://www.firtionadams.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Audubon Society or the charity of

your choice

