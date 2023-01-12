Griesbach, Lucy Elizabeth newborn, of Brunswick, Jan. 1. Wake 9:30 a.m. & Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m., Jan. 14, Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul. Arrangements The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, Lewiston
