BRUNSWICK – Lucy Elizabeth Griesbach passed away in the loving embrace of her mother’s womb and was born on Jan. 1, 2023; the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. Despite her brief time on earth, Lucy was loved greatly by her parents and family.
She leaves behind her beloved father and mother, Leon and Cassandra Griesbach (Gray); and her brothers and sisters, Emelia, Stella, Dietrich, Augustine, Blaise, and Eleanor.
A wake will be held at the Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
To leave a message for the family in their online guestbook, please visit http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com
Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240, 207-784-4584
