SEBAGO – Roberta Ruth Jewell Douglass, 91, passed peacefully Jan. 7, 2023 at her schoolhouse home in Sebago, Maine. Roberta was born in Baldwin on Dec. 20, 1931. She was the daughter of George and Elsie (Lombard) Jewell.

After she graduated from Casco High School as the Valedictorian in 1950, she continued her education at Gorham State Teachers College in the class of 1954. While attending college, Roberta married Clayton E. Douglass in May of 1951. After graduation, she taught math and science and retired in June of 1992. She enjoyed her association with the Retired Maine State Teacher’s Association.

Her family was the center of her life. She read books and scripture daily and she did every crossword puzzle she that she could find. Roberta was a friend to God and every human was a friend to Roberta. She enjoyed her time and her friends at Sebago Center Community Church, where she served in many positions and performed many duties.

Roberta was a very kind and generous person. She volunteered with Hospice as a grief counselor, with the Sebago Food Pantry, as a member of Sebago’s School Board and as a member of the Maple Grove Grange. She owned a cottage on Handcock Pond and enjoyed knowing all her neighbors. She loved to cook for others and every lunch out was a special occasion. Roberta mailed many hand written letters and cards daily to stay in constant communication.

Roberta was predeceased by her father George Jewell, mother Elsie Lombard Jewell Meserve; brother Alfred Jewell, sisters Harriet Estes and Shirley Hale; baby Elizabeth Douglass; and son Bryon Douglass.

Roberta is survived by daughter Eileen and David Hague, son Merle and Pat Douglass; grandchildren Eric, Amy, Mary Helen, Henry, and Rachel; and nine great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Sebago Center Community Church Saturday the 21st of January, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow after the service.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions

can be made to:

Androscoggin Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240 or:

Sebago Center

Community Church

403 Bridgton Rd.

Sebago, ME 04029

