The Penobscot Pioneers erupted for four third-period goals and handed Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham its first loss of the season Thursday night, beating the Stags 5-3 in a girls’ hockey game at Troubh Ice Arena.

Jordin Williams tied the game at 2-2 two minutes into the third, then scored a 5-on-3 goal at 5:06. After Emma McNeil added a power-play goal, Lucy Johnson drew Cheverus (10-1) within one, but Williams iced it with an empty netter in the final minute.

The Stags, ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine poll, took a 2-0 lead on goals from Mikayla Talbot and Brynn McKenney in the first period. Third-ranked Penobscot (7-3-1), a co-op team with players from Brewer, Bangor, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town and Orono, got on the board when McNeil scored in the second period.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH 3, SCARBOROUGH 2: Ayden Morton, Truman Peters and Ben Moll scored and Cheverus/Yarmouth (4-2-1) killed off a five-minute penalty and a 5-on-3 disadvantage to hold off the Red Storm (5-4) for its fourth consecutive victory, at Troubh Ice Arena.

Scarborough took a 1-0 lead in the game’s second minute when Wyatt Grondin scored on a rebound. Morton tied it later in the first.

Peters and Moll put Cheverus/Yarmouth ahead with second-period goals. Griffin Denbow scored Scarborough’s final goal early in the third period.

Neal McQuarrie made 26 saves for Cheverus/Yarmouth, while Keegan Weed stopped nine shots for the Red Storm.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GARDINER 55, MORSE 22: The Tigers (9-0) jumped out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead on their way to a win over the Shipbuilders (1-8) in Bath.

Savannah Brown led Gardiner with 10 points.

Danielle Bryant scored 12 points for Morse.

