Free community meal –Wednesday, Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. COVID precautions in place, including wearing masks when not eating.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 14, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, freshly baked pies and beverages. $10; $5, children under 12. Take-out available; call 854-9157 in advance, if possible.

