Day of Service to honor MLK Jr.

St. Anthony of Padua Parish will host a Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16, in the hall of St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., from 9-11:30 a.m.

Hosted by St. Anthony’s Social Justice and Peace Committee, the event will include a pancake breakfast, haircuts, health and dental screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots, along with activities for children. New and gently used clothes will be available, and participants can also receive referrals to services offered in the community like dental care, legal aid and financial assistance.

Everything is free and all are welcome to attend.

The event honors King, a man of service who challenged others to also be driven by giving, the parish said in a press release.

“The idea for this initiative came directly from St. Anthony parishioners who wanted to honor the legacy of Dr. King in a way that would strengthen the bonds of the parish with the greater Westbrook community through acts of service and caring,” said the Rev. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. “The parish wants to reach out to others in our community in practical and tangible ways, thus ‘celebrating’ rather than just ‘observing’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

For more information, call the parish at 857-0490.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Seniors to meet

The Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Snacks will be served.

50 Years Ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 17, 1973, that Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kimball along with Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Curran were on the supper committee at Prides Corner Congregational Church that was hosting a covered dish supper. Harold Hickey was to introduce a guest speaker from England.

