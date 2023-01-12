On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, welcomed Natalie Emmerson to the State House and presented her with a legislative sentiment, recognizing her recent admission into the prestigious U.S. Senate Youth Program. Emerson, a Woolwich resident, is the first Morse High School student selected for the program in over 30 years.

“Although this is a very competitive program, I am not surprised that Natalie was selected,” Vitelli said. “At Morse, Natalie is an outstanding student and an aspiring leader. Having accomplished so much at a young age, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Natalie become one of Maine’s U.S. Senators one day. I look forward to hearing about Natalie’s experience in Washington, D.C. this coming spring.”

Each year, the U.S. Senate Youth Program selects two students from each state to participate in a weeklong study of the federal government in Washington, D.C. During the program, Natalie will join her fellow student delegates from across the country to attend online meetings and briefings with U.S. Senators, a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, leaders of Cabinet agencies, and President Joe Biden. This year, the program will take place in March.

At Morse High School, Natalie serves as the chair for the School Community Liaison Council and captain of her swim team. She is a co-founder of the Women’s Empowerment Club and a member of the National Honor Society. She also has attended the Dirigo State and the Cohen Leadership Institute, and she is an AP Scholar.

A legislative sentiment acknowledges and recognizes academic, athletic, civic, professional or service-related accomplishments.

