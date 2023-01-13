The Buxton police chief has resigned after about a month on administrative leave while the town investigated an “internal personnel matter.”

Chief Troy A. Cline was placed on leave in December, but town officials declined to publicly explain what led to that decision. The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Cline’s resignation effective immediately.

Board members did not discuss the resignation or provide any information about the status of the investigation.

Frank E. Pulsoni, chairman of Buxton’s five-member board of selectmen, said in December that he wanted to stress that “nobody’s been fired” and said the leave would be for an indefinite period while an investigation is conducted.

The York County town hired Cline as police chief in 2016. Prior to that, he served as police chief in Wiscasset.

Sgt. Kevin Collins has been serving as interim chief. Pulsoni said Wednesday that the town will need to start a search for a new police chief.

