Cole Pulkkinen completed a three-point play early in overtime, and Oxford Hills dominated the extra session to earn a 62-52 win over Portland in a Class AA North boys’ basketball game Friday night in Paris.

Oxford Hills (10-1) entered the game ranked No. 3 in Class AA North Heal points despite a one-point win over top-ranked Portland (8-3) on Jan. 3. The rematch was just as close, with neither team leading by more than six points until overtime.

Portland had a chance to win at the end of regulation after Pitia Donato was fouled while going up for a lob pass with 2.5 seconds remaining, his team trailing by one. He made the first free throw to tie the game at 49-49 but missed the second, and Oxford Hills couldn’t get a shot before time expired.

Oxford Hills star Teigan Pelletier scored 17 points before fouling out with 2:30 left in regulation. Pulkkinen, Eli Soehren and Holden Shaw all finished with 13 points for the Vikings, and Tanner Bickford made five free throws in overtime.

Donato led Portland with 12 points. Remijo Wani scored 10.

SOUTH PORTLAND 50, BONNY EAGLE 33: A 17-2 second-quarter run propelled the Red Riots (9-2) to a win over the Scots (5-5) in South Portland.

Bonny Eagle led 15-8 lead after one quarter, behind seven points from Terrell Edwards. But the Red Riots surged ahead in the second quarter and extended their advantage to 39-28 after three quarters.

Jaelen Jackson paced South Portland with 17 points. Manny Hidalgo added 10 and Ben Smith had nine.

Edwards finished with a team-high eight points.

MARSHWOOD 46, FALMOUTH 43: Cooper Aiguier scored five of his team’s nine points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, as Marshwood (7-2) held off the Navigators (8-2) at Falmouth.

Aiguier finished with 13 points. Andrew Perry led the Hawks with 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

Chris Simonds scored 15 points and Judd Armstrong had 13 for Falmouth.

SANFORD 66, BIDDEFORD 57: Makai Bougie scored 22 points and Liam Gendron hit four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points as the Spartans (3-7) beat the Tigers (3-8) in Sanford.

Julius Silva led Biddeford with 17 points. Drew Smyth added 14.

CHEVERUS 75, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 55: Ismail Silvano powered the Stags (8-3) with a double-double of 34 points and 14 rebounds, going 14 for 16 from the line, as they cruised past the Broncos (5-6) in Portland.

Giovanni St. Onge tossed in 14 points for Cheverus. Leo McNabb scored 10.

JJ Wolfington led Hampden with 19 points, Landon Gabric chipped in with 18, and Zach McLaughlin had 11.

SCARBOROUGH 72, MASSABESIC 45: De’Angelo Alston scored 20 points and Liam Jeffords added 13, including three 3-pointers, as the Red Storm (3-7) defeated the Mustangs (0-9) in Waterboro.

Blake Harris finished with 12 points and Carter Blanche had 10 for Scarborough.

Noah Shaw led the Mustangs with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Cameron Bradbury scored 10.

WINDHAM 57, BANGOR 45: Blake McPherson and Adrian Moody each made three 3-pointers in the first half as the Eagles (3-7) built a 39-17 lead on their way to a win over the Rams (2-8) in Windham.

Quinton Lindsay scored 13 points, McPherson had 12, Moody finished with 11 and Creighty Dickson added 10 for the Eagles.

Ryan Ford paced Bangor with 20 points. Matt Holmes scored 14.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 53, SACOPEE VALLEY 33: Brady Croteau paced the Seagulls (9-1) with 12 points as they cruised past the Hawks (4-8) at Hiram.

Ricky Delisle hit three-3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Old Orchard Beach, which led 31-15 at halftime and 45-22 after three quarters.

Evan Coolbroth led Sacopee with 14 points. Silas Nielsen scored 10.

ST. DOMINIC 45, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 35: Taylor Varney scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including six free throws down the stretch, as the Saints (4-5) defeated the Panthers (4-6) in Yarmouth.

Jon Tangilamesu dropped in 13 points and Campbell Perryman added 11 for St. Dom’s, which outscored NYA 20-10 in the final eight minutes.

Moses Semuhoza and Wyatt Thomas got 10 points apiece for NYA.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 60, PINE TREE ACADEMY 41: Sunny Johnson scored 21 points, and the Guardians (3-7) used a stifling press in the middle quarters to defeat the Breakers (0-5) at Freeport.

Johnson added seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Seth Vega finished with 11 points and five steals, and Eli Cardinal chipped in with 10 points.

Silas Yeaton led Pine Tree with 17 points.

MARANACOOK 71, LINCOLN ACADEMY 62: Brayden St. Pierre scored 24 points to lead the Black Bears (7-3) to a win over the Eagles (6-4) in Newcastle.

Maranacook also got 18 points from Keagan McClure and 12 from Jacob McLaughlin.

Gabriel Hagar led Lincoln with 17 points.

