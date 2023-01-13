The Legislature’s powerful Government Oversight Committee voted Friday to press forward with efforts to gain access to confidential child protective records amid an ongoing inquiry into the state’s child protection services triggered by a series of deaths in 2021.

Committee members voted 6-4, mostly along party lines, to appeal a superior court ruling supporting the Mills administration’s position that lawmakers are barred from looking at those records. The court agreed that those records can only be provided to the state’s watchdog agency, the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, which then reports its findings to lawmakers.

The appeal will place the dispute in the hands of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. It comes as pressure continues to build on both the Legislature and the Mills administration to respond to a spike in the number of children who have died after contact with the state protection system or as a result of abuse.

Most Democrats on the oversight committee said time would be better spent drafting a bill to expressly allow lawmakers to view those records as the committee continues its investigation into the Office of Family and Children Services. But Republicans argued that no one could guarantee that such a law would pass.

Rep. Amy Arata, R-New Gloucester, said appealing the court ruling would also send a message to the public.

“I want to show the public how seriously we take this and that sense of urgency that we have,” Arata said. “I want to be very clear in that respect.”

Sen. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop, who co-chairs the committee, joined Republicans in supporting the appeal, saying he disagreed with the ruling and couldn’t see why legislators who wrote existing state law would have prohibited themselves from being able to review confidential records when conducting oversight of state agencies.

“I’m inclined to support the motion to appeal because the ruling suggests that this is a matter of interpretation,” Hickman said. “I’m also inclined to support the motion to appeal because there are parts of the ruling that I disagree with.”

Jackie Farwell, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, responded the committee vote by saying “we again look forward to the Court’s resolution of this issue so we can advance our vital work with partners throughout the state to protect Maine children from abuse and neglect.”

The vote came about a week after the latest scathing report by the state’s independent child welfare ombudsman, who reviews a small percentage child protective cases based on complaints from parents, family members and members of the public.

Despite years of focus on the issue and assurances from state officials that new training and programs were being rolled out to address issues, Ombudsman Christine Alberi reported a “downward trend in child welfare practices” that continue to put children at risk.

It also comes as Gov. Janet Mills has signaled her intent to become more directly involved in the issue.

Mills said in a recent interview on Maine Public’s Maine Calling program that she would like to discuss the ombudsman report with Alberi and child welfare case workers who are on the frontlines before offering any critiques of the current system or comments on the report.

“I want to get on the ground and find out what’s going on,” Mills said.

Maine reported that more children died in 2021 from abuse, neglect or in households that had prior involvement with the child protective system than in any year on record.

In all, the state has reported that 3o children died in Maine in 2021 after having contact with the state’s child protective system or as a result of homicide, abuse or neglect. Four more children who died in 2021 are expected to be added to that count after the courts resolve ongoing criminal cases. At least 27 of the children had some sort of child protective history before their deaths, according to state data.

OPEGA Director Peter Schleck said his staff has reviewed over 22,000 confidential documents relating to four child deaths in 2021 — Jaden Harden, Hailey Goding, Maddox Williams and Sylus Melvin — that occurred in a short period of time and prompted the latest investigation.

Schleck said he’s planning to present a full report to the GOC on Feb. 10 about the death of Goding, whose mother, Hillary Goding, was sentenced to serve 19 years in jail after pleading guilt in September to manslaughter. That report will contain more detail than the memos issued by DHHS, once a case has gone through the courts, he said.

In her supplemental budget adopted last year, Mills made an $8 million investment in child protective services, strengthening the ombudsman’s office and increasing the number of caseworkers to help reduce caseloads and the reliance on mandatory overtime when addressing after calls after hours and on weekends and holidays. She said this week that about 60 caseworker positions remain open.

The governor’s new budget proposal for the next two years includes $15 million in new funding for rate increases for foster and adoptive families.

Lawmakers are also submitting their own bills to address the issue. Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor, is looking to create an office of inspector general for the child welfare division, while Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, has submitted a bill that would remove the Office of Family and Child Services from the massive Department of Health and Human Services.

And placeholder bills for systemic reforms have also been submitted by Rep. Michele Meyer, D-Eliot, and Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle.

Alberi said she found “significant issues” with more than half of the 83 cases, involving 162 children, her office reviewed last year. She found that 46 cases were handled in a way that negatively impacted the safety and interests of the children or rights of the parents.

Her report included summaries for 17 different instances where child welfare supervisors and caseworkers, who together decide whether a child should be removed from a home, failed to fully investigate a complaint of abuse or neglect, or failed to remove a child from homes that were clearly dangerous.

Those summaries include:

• A child being exposed to substance misuse, including an overdose, over the course of a year, before the department filed a court case. Even then, that case wasn’t filed until “after the child been present for another frightening drug fueled incident.”

• An infant who was left in a home after the state received reports of one parent committing domestic violence against the other parent, including strangulation, reported spanking of the infant and untreated mental health issues. The investigation was closed as unsubstantiated, but another case was opened only months later after additional domestic violence in the presence of the infant was reported.

“The infant was then left in the custody of the parents for a further eight months, despite multiple safety plans being violated, and no evidence that the parents had engaged in treatment, acknowledged the issues, or made behavior changes,” Alberi found. “The child entered state custody.”

• In one case, two children, who experienced “serious neglect,” were held in state custody nearly two years without a petition to terminate parental rights. They entered custody after an infant was “found to have serious, inflicted head injuries.” Additional safety concerns were reported during unsupervised visits with the parents, who were allowed to see the kids even though the abuser was never identified.

• And two children, who suffered years of severe neglect, were reunited with their parents even though they “showed no remorse and did not accept any responsibility for the serious harm done to the children.” After custody was restored, additional evidence of abuse and neglect emerged, but the case was dismissed and closed without further court action.

The Office of Family and Child said in its response to the ombudsman that investigations are hampered by parents who refuse to cooperate with investigations, saying court orders need supporting evidence that is difficult to gather without parental consent.

The office also said it was working on a plan to provide better training and support for supervisors — an issue that was flagged by both Alberi and in internal reviews by the department.

Farwell, the DHHS spokesperson, said the department is submitting legislation to explicitly allow hospitals and medical providers to share information with law enforcement during child abuse investigations.

Both the department and the ombudsman acknowledge that common threads throughout child abuse and neglect cases are poverty, substance misuse and untreated mental health issues. And Rep. Maggie O’Neil, D-Saco, voted against appealing the GOC’s lawsuit against the administration, saying the committee should instead focus on the underlying factors of child abuse and neglect.

“We have spent a lot of time discussing downstream issues,” O’Neil said. “I think that it would be more valuable for our committee to also — as we conduct oversight about these downstream issues — move upstream and begin to discuss prevention, because what I want to see is families not getting in this position in the first place.”

