A little research is, I know, a dangerous thing. But a little research tells us of the demise of at least eight political parties in U.S. history. The first party to die was the once-potent Federalist Party (not to be confused with the Federalist Society), led by luminaries like Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. It was founded in 1789 and foundered in 1816.

I watched through the first six or seven votes for the Republican speaker of the house. Now we know that the Republican with enough votes (after 15 rounds), California Rep. (my) Kevin McCarthy, is no intellectual match for Thomas Jefferson, and we doubt if he could beat Hamilton in a duel.

But the craziness surrounding the vote and the cast of political characters out of a Stephen King novel lead me to believe we may well be witnessing the end of the Republican Party.

Its leader is under investigation on several fronts. It was unable to elect a speaker of the House in a timely fashion. The Republican Party now consists of a truly bizarre cast of characters, including an almost-invisible former vice president. All this came to a head on the second anniversary of the Republican-inspired attack on the Capitol. It may well be time for Kevin to usher his party back into the clown car they drove down the escalator in and say, “That’s all, folks!”

Chris Queally

Scarborough

