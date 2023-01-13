BETHEL — A Portland man was charged Thursday night with assaulting three Oxford County deputies by throwing saw blades and other items at them at a home on West Bethel Road, Chief Deputy James Urquhart said Friday.

Chance Bellanceau, 39, of Portland, was charged with three counts of assault on an officer and one count each of reckless conduct with a weapon, aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and violation of conditions of release, Urquhart said in a news release.

Bellanceau is being held at the Oxford County Jail in Paris.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 8:45 p.m. Thursday from the homeowner at 339 West Paris Road for a reported unwanted, out-of-control person identified as Bellanceau.

According to Urquhart, Bellanceau was confronted by deputies and was highly agitated and combative. During the incident, he began throwing saw blades, shovels, and other items at them. After deputies called for additional law enforcement units, Bellanceau was taken into custody after a physical altercation with law enforcement.

During the altercation and arrest, three deputies were injured. They were either treated at the scene or a local hospital and released and are back on duty, Urquhart said.

Bellanceau was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the arrest.

Investigation into the incident is continuing, Urquhart said.

