BATH – Richard Dale “Louie” Llewellyn, 58, of Bath, passed away after battling cancer on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on March 18, 1964, in Burlingame, Calif., the son of Richard H. and Catherine D. (Hawk) Llewellyn.

As a young boy, he moved with his family from California to Columbia Station, Ohio and graduated from Columbia High School in 1982. After graduation he served in the US Navy for four years on the aircraft carrier, The USS Saratoga. He traveled the world while serving his country. He moved to Maine, where he raised his children and found his soulmate Rhonda. He was employed at Bath Iron Works for 35 years as a first-class welder, retiring in 2021.

Richard was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Richard is survived by his parents, Richard H. and Catherine D. Llewellyn of Columbia Station; his wife, Rhonda Lowe of Bath; two daughters, Michelle (Anthony) Lucas and Hilary (Frank) Fairbrother; grandchildren, Julia, Emily, Toni, Katelyn and McKenna; his sister Tassy (John) Pojman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Ross.

A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com