RANDOLPH – Ronald W. Hutchins Sr., “Hutch”, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2022.﻿

Born in York, Maine, Ron was the son of Hartley and Elsie (Hilton) Hutchins. He attended school in Kennebunk, Maine and began a 52-year professional driving career at the age of 17 delivering propane. He married Cynthia Ann Johnson.﻿

Hired by Roadway Express (formally Atlas) in 1960, Ron served as Total Quality Management Coach, Teamsters’ shop steward and received several safety awards. He was a founding member of the Maine Professional Drivers Association. Serving as president and education officer, he sought to build the reputation of truck drivers as professionals and an occupation to be respected. With Ron’s creation of the Maine ROADTEAM, he recruited and coached fellow drivers for speaking engagements on how to share the roads safely with trucks. It was the only independent state road team in the country given full recognition by the American Trucking Association.﻿

After retiring from Roadway Express, he continued his work at Maine Motor Transport Association (MMTA) through the development of the MMTA Training Unit, a mobile classroom inside a tractor trailer. Traveling throughout New England, Ron worked with schools and businesses teaching highway safety and providing training for truck and heavy equipment operators. He was instrumental in adding instruction on sharing the roads with trucks to the State of Maine Driver’s License Manual. In 2007, Ron was presented with the Harry Stiffler Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his service to the industry throughout his career.﻿

At home, Ron loved working with Cynnie on home improvement and landscaping projects. When she was diagnosed with cancer, he became her caregiver and homemaker.﻿

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Cynthia (Johnson) Hutchins and his sister Sandra (Hutchins) Skinner. He is survived by his companion, Suzette Morang; three children: Pamela Belanger and her husband, Jeffrey; Ronald Hutchins, Jr., and his wife, Jennifer; Jennifer Hutchins and her fiancé, Jerry Kearns; five grandchildren: Nicolyn Belanger and her husband, Justin; Megan Hutchins and her husband, Chris Castillo; Shane Hutchins and his fiancé, Kaytii Gray; Neon and Caleb Rand; and one great-grandchild, Chloe.﻿

A celebration of life will be held in the spring, date to be determined. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com.﻿

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s memory to Kennebec Valley Humane Society,

10 Pet Haven Lane

Augusta, Maine 04330.