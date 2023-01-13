HOCKEY

Keltie Jeri-Leon scored twice in the first period and Mathew Santos scored in the second period as the Maine Mariners beat the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 in an ECHL game on Friday in Norfolk, Virginia.

Billy Constantinou and Blake Murray scored for Norfolk. Mitchell Fossier had two assists for Maine.

Michael DiPietro had 22 saves for Maine, while Michael Bullion had 26 saves for Norfolk.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Atlanta Dream acquired three-time WNBA All-Star guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever for guard Kristy Wallace.

Robinson is also a three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks 13th in league history in career assists (1,376) and among the top 20 in career free-throw percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.

The 11-year veteran spent the last two seasons at Indiana, where she averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Wallace played in 29 games, with 18 starts, during her rookie season with Atlanta. She averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

OLYMPICS

FIGURE SKATING: A Russian tribunal found figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in a doping case that rocked last year’s Winter Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency said.

The Russian skater won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before it was announced that a sample she gave two months before tested positive for a banned substance. The result was reported later because the laboratory which tested the sample was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

WADA was “concerned” that a Russian anti-doping agency panel ruled Valieva should be disqualified from only one day of the 2021 Russian championships, where the sample was taken.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde spoiled a Swiss party by winning a World Cup super-G on the country’s storied Lauberhorn mountain in Wengen, Switzerland.

The Norwegian blew kisses to the noisy local fans in the finish area after edging home racers Stefan Rogentin and Marco Odermatt. Kilde, the 2022 Olympic bronze medalist in super-G, also held his arms out wide as if asking for the crowd to forgive him.

Rogentin, who got a career-best result in second place with his first podium finish at age 28, was 0.27 seconds behind Kilde. Odermatt trailed Kilde by 0.66 seconds to extend his streak of top-three finishes in super-G to four races this season.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association’s decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction.”

The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” which have been directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.

It has written to all Premier League clubs and clubs throughout English soccer to enforce the point and attempt to stamp out discriminatory behavior.

