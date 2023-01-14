FREEPORT — In a game that featured 14 lead changes, one run made all the difference.

Freeport senior Angel Pillsbury took matters into her own hands in the fourth quarter and scored 10 straight points to lead the Falcons to a 54-46 girls’ basketball win over Yarmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Pillsbury pulled Freeport (4-6) even with a 3-pointer, then broke a 38-38 tie with a driving layup early in the fourth quarter. She followed with another 3-pointer and then two free throws to produce some breathing room.

Pillsbury, Freeport’s lone senior, led all scorers with 23 points and continues to impress her younger teammates and coaches.

“We want to get Angel shots because she’s amazing,” said Sydney Gelhar, who added 13 points. “Having Angel hit some shots gave us confidence and got the flow going our way.”

“Angel sets the example,” added Falcons Coach Seth Farrington. “She’s tough, she’s gritty, she’s stuck with the program. She’s reaping what she’s sown right now.”

Freeport clung to a 10-9 lead after one quarter, but the Clippers (4-5) went on a 9-2 run early in the second to take their biggest lead, 18-14, after Maya Hagerty set up Cate King for a layup.

The Falcons rallied and went back on top, 21-20, on a free throw from Maddie Cormier just before halftime.

The lead change hands seven times in the third quarter before Freeport tied it at 35-35 on a bank shot from Gelhar just before the horn.

Yarmouth took its final lead 49 seconds into the fourth on a 3-pointer from Delia McDonald, but Pillsbury then went on her run, turning the tide for good.

“It’s a confidence thing,” Pillsbury said. “If one shot goes in, I have confidence to keep shooting. I knew I just had to put those (free throws) in. I’ve had a tough year at the foul line, but I put them in.”

A Gelhar layup capped a 12-0 run and made it 47-38. The Clippers got as close 51-46 on a Hagerty jumper with 47 seconds remaining, but Gelhar hit a free throw and Mia Levesque added two to ice it.

“It’s a huge win, a rivalry win,” Farrington said. “It’s Yarmouth and Freeport. It’s always fun to coach in these games and I’m sure it’s fun to play in. It means a lot to the girls.”

Yarmouth was paced by 13 points from Hagerty and 11 from Lauren Keaney, but the Clippers were done in by foul trouble and turnovers.

“We’re running into a stretch right now where we have younger players who are missing assignments,” said Tom Panozzo, the Clippers’ first-year coach. “We just don’t have that senior leadership to pull games like this out. These are the situations that will hopefully help us improve later.”