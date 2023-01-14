From a lifelong lover of what were once hearty Maine winters, thank you, Press Herald editorial board, for the recent editorial “Our View: Get used to uneasy times for winter recreation” (Jan. 11).
There are admittedly far greater global concerns than diminishing opportunities for winter recreation (many of which were caused or exacerbated by climate change: California’s floods, droughts and wildfires, accelerating migration from developing countries stricken with scarcity, from today’s headlines alone). But for those of us pining for the good, clean fun of the snowy trail or icy pond, this winter has been bleak.
Sadly, scientists tell us we have a lot more warming to come without action. What can we Mainers do? Surprisingly, a lot. As the only state with both of our senators in the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, we Mainers live in the most influential corner of the most influential country on this global problem.
Winter sports groups like Protect Our Winters and Portland Nordic and Maine winter businesses like Saddleback, Sugarloaf, Sunday River and Pleasant Mountain have joined with Citizens Climate Lobby volunteers to advocate for effective and equitable climate solutions. 2022 saw great progress on climate policy – take action through cclusa.org to do what we can to save winters, and a whole lot more.
Peter Dugas
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.