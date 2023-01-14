A Mega Millions ticket purchased in the York County town of Lebanon matched the winning numbers for Friday night’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.

The ticket was sold at the Hometown Gas & Grill of Lebanon, a worker at the store confirmed by phone Saturday morning. He then said he was busy making breakfast and hung up.

It is the first winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Maine and the fourth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and gold Mega Ball 14.

The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame odds of 1 in 302.6 million – on Friday the 13th, no less. The jackpot grew to $1.35 billion after three months of drawings without a winner.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement Saturday.

The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018 was $1.53 billion claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina. Two Powerball jackpots have been larger, with one eclipsing $2 billion.

News of the winning ticket quickly spread around Lebanon Saturday morning. The owner of Hometown Gas & Grill said the town is “buzzing” with excitement.

Fred Cotreau received a call at 6 a.m. Saturday from the Maine Lottery telling him his store sold the winning ticket. At first, Cotreau said he wasn’t sure if it was a scam, he said.

“The first thing I did was check my numbers,” he said from the store. Then he shaved and rushed to his store. “The phone started ringing. The store is busy. It’s all abuzz. We’re trying to figure out who is the winner. We’re hoping it’s a regular customer or somebody who lives in the area. You never know. Everybody’s excited. Everybody who walks through the door” is happy about the winning ticket.

The protocol is that whoever has won will come forward, Cotreau said. “We’ll find out and see what happens over the next day.”

Cotreau said he’s been a long time, responsible lottery player. “To have it hit so close to home, it’s super exciting, especially with the establishment I own.”

His store is a popular spot in Lebanon, a store that doubles as the local restaurant. “I like to call it ‘The Lebanon Social Club,'” he said. “The name says it all. We try to be a good part of the community.”

Crystal Adams of Lebanon said whoever won the jackpot could probably use the money.

“OMG!” Adams said about the winning ticket. “Our community is pretty tight-knit. We’re a small town. I am so happy for the person who won. I’ll probably know them,” Adams said. She suspects that the person who won “is in need. We’re not a rich community. We’re country.”

To claim the full $1.35 billion, the winner would need to take the money in an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Most jackpot recipients prefer the reduced but quicker cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $725 million.

The next grand prize drawing on Tuesday will drop to an estimated $20 million and a cash option of $10.7 million.

Until Friday night, there had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

There were more than 7 million winning tickets across nine prize tiers Friday. Beyond Maine’s jackpot, 14 tickets matched five white balls to claim the second-tier prize of $1 million. Four were sold in New York, two in California, and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This story will be updated.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

