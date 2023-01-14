KENNEBUNK – Donald L. Sinsabaugh passed away on Dec. 25, 2022 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford after a brief illness.

He was born on June 4, 1935 in Mountain Township, Ill. to Bertis and Gladys Sinsabaugh. At a young age, he moved with his family to East Chicago, Ind. and attended local schools. He served in the U.S. Army for two years after high school graduation, and he met his future wife, Noel Baillargeon, while stationed in Connecticut. After his honorable discharge, they settled in Hammond, Ind. where they raised five children. They were married for nearly 66 years.

He spent his career in sales of industrial plumbing and heating products, traveling all over the U.S. He retired to Kennebunk in 1997, allowing for more time to enjoy his hobbies. These include golf, reading, and volunteering at the Arundel Playhouse and the Kennebunkport Historical Society. He was a member of the Sanford Country Club for many years. He enjoyed travel to several foreign countries accompanied by his wife or golfing buddies, including the Dominican Republic, Italy, England, and Mexico.

Donald was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Bonnie Howard, and his son, Alan.

He is survived by his wife, Noel, of Kennebunk; and his children Eric Sinsabaugh of Harrison, Donna Fancy of Belfast, Rhonda St. James of Warner, N.H., and Peter Sinsabaugh of Belfast. He also has two granddaughters, Jennifer Sinsabaugh of Millinocket and Joanna Shevenell of Fairfield.