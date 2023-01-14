A driver of a 2009 Dodge Caliber is facing charges following a single-vehicle crash in Sebago on Friday.

The crash happened after the vehicle, driven by Jake Henderson, 35, of Sanford, left the intersection of Bridgton and Sebago roads and crashed into a tree, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Henderson and one of the vehicle’s four occupants, Kaitlyn Craft of Sanford, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

The other two occupants, identified as Mark Wildes of Sanford and William Plante of Springvale, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, and were transported to a local hospital. Both men were not wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the road surface was slush-covered because of recent snow and rain and it appeared that Henderson was driving too fast for the conditions.

Henderson had a suspended Maine driver’s license and was charged with operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release, according to the sheriff’s office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: