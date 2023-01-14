Landen Johnson reached the 1,000-point milestone by scoring 19 points, including 15 in the second half, as Old Orchard Beach pulled away for a 69-58 win at home against Waynflete in a Class C South boys’ basketball game Saturday afternoon.
Johnson entered the game needing exactly 19 points for 1,000.
Ricky Delisle made five 3-pointers for 15 points, Brady Croteau scored 14 and Shilo Thao had 10 for OOB (10-1).
Nico Kirby led Waynflete (5-5) with 16 points. Matt Adey and Connor Ford each had 15. ‘
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
GARDINER 53, MT. ARARAT 35: Lizzy Gruber eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds as the Tigers (10-0) won a matchup of Class A contenders.
Gruber, four points shy of 1,000 entering the game, reached the milestone mark on a pick-and-roll layup off a pass from Taylor Takatsu less than two minutes in.
Megan Gallagher added 13 points for Gardiner, the No. 1 team in the Class A North Heal point standings.
Mt. Ararat (8-2) was ranked No. 2 in Class A South.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50, WAYNFLETE 11: Elise MacNair scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half as the Seagulls (10-1) built a 35-0 halftime lead against the Flyers (2-8) in Old Orchard Beach.
Sarah Davis contributed three 3-pointers for nine points.
