Anne Simon scored eight of her 15 points in the third quarter as the University of Maine pulled away to beat the University of Maryland-Baltimore County 71-54 in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.

Adrianna Smith finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Black Bears (8-8, 4-0 America East), who earned their fourth straight win. Caroline Bornemann added 13 points.

UMaine outscored UMBC (6-10, 3-2) 19-10 in the third quarter to open a 54-42 lead.

ST. JOSEPH’S 65, ST. JOSEPH’S (Conn.) 60: Angelica Hurley had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Monks (11-3, 6-0 GNAC) beat the Blue Jays (9-6, 5-3) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Elisabeth Stapelfeld added 13 points and Hailey Anderson 12 for the Monks.

Maya Slisz had 17 points for the Blue Jays.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 48, SOUTHERN MAINE 39: USM (4-10, 2-5 Little East) was held to 29 percent shooting overall and made just one 3-pointer in a loss to the Wolves (11-3, 4-2) at Danbury, Connecticut.

Vanessa Vaughan led USM with 12 points. Maria Degifico finished with 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMBC 85, UMAINE 77: The Retrievers (12-6, 3-1 America East) rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat the Black Bears (6-11, 0-4) in Baltimore.

Tra’Von Fagan had 21 points for UMBC. Gedi Juozapaitis had 24 points for UMaine.